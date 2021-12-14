NATO supports the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. NATO supports the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the sake of ensuring a peaceful future for the peoples, ARMENPRESS reports NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced during the joint press conference with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

“Security and stability in the South Caucasus are important for all of us. To ensure a peaceful future for all peoples, we support the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both of which are important partners for the NATO”, Stoltenberg said.