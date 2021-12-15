FLYONE Armenia’s flights to other destinations to proceed as scheduled as Yerevan-Moscow gets cancelled

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. FLYONE Armenia says its first flight from Yerevan to Moscow was cancelled due to “circumstances beyond their control, including due to the Russian authorized bodies’ concerns relating to countering the coronavirus epidemic.”

The airline was thus forced to cancel the Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flights scheduled for December 15 and 16.

“The airline has already ensured the swift and safe transfer opportunity for all passengers of the abovementioned flights to their points of destination,” FLYONE Armenia said in a statement.

“Our employees maintain permanent and individual contact with all passengers of the abovementioned flights for duly rendering the full package of air transportation and other services,” it added, emphasizing that FLYONE Armenia’s passenger support service is available to all passengers and is ready to swiftly resolve any issues.

“We are informing that our flights to other destinations will proceed as scheduled. FLYONE Armenia apologizes to our passengers for the inconvenience and informs that we are making all efforts to overcome the existing issues as soon as possible.”