COVID-19: Omicron variant not detected in Armenia  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Omicron coronavirus variant has not been detected in Armenia as of December 15, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Healthcare said in response to the inquiry of ARMENPRESS, stating that the identifications of the virus strains are taking place on a regular basis in the country.

The Omicron variant has been detected in more than 70 countries.

The World Health Organization has expressed its concerns, noting that the risk of the variant spread is quite high.