“We will never abandon the Armenians” – President Macron vows to seek solutions for lasting peace

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support towards Armenians, expressing hope that the holiday season will become a “season of humanitarian progress and peace”.

Macron shared a video on Twitter showing him greeting the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels where he’d mediated a meeting with the Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

“We will never abandon the Armenians,” Macron tweeted. “We will always seek solutions for lasting peace. I call for the holiday season to be one of humanitarian advances, one of peace”.