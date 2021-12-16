“We will never abandon the Armenians” – President Macron vows to seek solutions for lasting peace
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support towards Armenians, expressing hope that the holiday season will become a “season of humanitarian progress and peace”.
Macron shared a video on Twitter showing him greeting the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels where he’d mediated a meeting with the Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.
“We will never abandon the Armenians,” Macron tweeted. “We will always seek solutions for lasting peace. I call for the holiday season to be one of humanitarian advances, one of peace”.
Jamais nous n'abandonnerons les Arméniens. Toujours nous chercherons les solutions à une paix durable. J'appelle à ce que la période des fêtes soit celle des avancées humanitaires, celle de l'apaisement.