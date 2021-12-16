Eastern Partnership Summit: Armenian PM addresses South Caucasus developments

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks at the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, addressing the ongoing developments in the South Caucasus region.

The summit was attended by the leaders of Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova and Azerbaijan - the Eastern Partnership participating countries, as well as EU-member state leaders.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel delivered welcoming remarks.

“In his speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan addressed the cooperation with the European Union within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, the ongoing institutional reforms and steps for strengthening democracy in Armenia, SME and infrastructure development programs, as well as the ongoing developments in the South Caucasus region,” Pashinyan’s office said in a statement.