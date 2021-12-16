Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Parliament convenes extraordinary session at initiative of government

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament convened an extraordinary meeting today at the initiative of the government.

13 issues are on the agenda of the session.

The lawmakers will debate the bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on General Education, the Representative of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights, the Civil Code, etc.








