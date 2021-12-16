Armenian President holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador
12:04, 16 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fan Yong, the Presidential Office reports.
The Armenian President and the Chinese Ambassador exchanged ideas about the agenda of the bilateral relations, the prospective cooperation directions and the opportunities of deepening the partnership in different fields.
Regional security and stability-related issues were also touched upon.
