Government tries to find tools to curb inflation, minister of economy says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The government is very concerned by the current level of inflation in Armenia and is trying to find tools to curb it, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

“Both in the domestic market and with the partners of the Eurasian Economic Union we are trying to find tools in order to be able to curb inflation. The EAEU has set privileged customs tariff quotas for certain goods, and it will allow the inflation to be restrained in case of these products”, the minister.

He informed that the works continue with the Central Bank and the Competition Protection Commission in order to curb inflation with the use of existing tools.

“I would like to state that we have a real economic growth this year, which is much higher than expected, and this allows to say that our citizens live better even under such a high inflation than one or two years ago”, the minister said.