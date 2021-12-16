Cooperation between Yerevan and Nur-Sultan has great potential to expand – Armenian President

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of independence, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“During the years of independence Kazakhstan has registered a significant progress in political and socio-economic sectors, by ensuring the growth of the welfare of citizens.

The cooperation between Yerevan and Nur-Sultan has a big potential for further expansion. Armenia highly appreciates your significant contribution to the development of the cooperation between the two countries.

I am convinced that the Armenian-Kazakh inter-state relations will continue to develop in accordance with the long-term traditions of mutual support and friendship between the two peoples”, the letter reads.