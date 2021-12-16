Turkey appoints former Ambassador to U.S. as special envoy for dialogue with Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has appointed Serdar Kilic, former ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalization of ties with Armenia, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Kilic's appointment has been made with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish foreign minister said Mevlut Cavusoglu said.