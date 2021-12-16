Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Armenian President, Kazakh Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, the Presidential Office reports.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Regional security and stability-related issues were also touched upon.








