Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-12-21

YEREVAN, 16 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 December, USD exchange rate down by 2.00 drams to 480.02 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.23 drams to 543.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.53 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.97 drams to 637.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 241.57 drams to 27295.58 drams. Silver price down by 7.06 drams to 336.52 drams. Platinum price down by 58.58 drams to 14059.46 drams.