PM Pashinyan convenes meeting with members of “My step” faction of Yerevan Council of Elders

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the headquarters of the "Civil Contract" party to meet with members of the "My Step" faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders, ARMENPRESS reports chairman of the Board of the "Civil Contract" party, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met him.

According to some information, the issue of initiating motion of no confidence in Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan will be discussed at the meeting.