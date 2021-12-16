Armen Kotolyan presents details of the meeting between PM Pashinyan and members of “My step” faction

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed with the members of the "My Step" faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders the crisis around the Yerevan Mayor and the Yerevan Municipality, ARMENPRESS reports member of the “My step” faction of Yerevan Council of Elders Armen Kotolyan told the reporters.

“There is a political crisis, there are differences in political guidelines; it is already known that it has been a year since Hayk Marutyan left the "Civil Contract" party. We have been trying to find edges for cooperation for nearly a year, but unfortunately we have not succeeded”, Kotolyan said.

He added that soon the faction will issue a statement.

Earlier today, PM Pashinyan had convened a meeting with the members of “My step” faction of Yerevan Council of Elders. According to various media reports, issue of initiating motion of no confidence in Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan was discussed.