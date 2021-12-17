Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets Atlantic Council’s expert community representatives in US

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with the representatives of the expert community of the Atlantic Council during his visit in the United States, his Office reports.

During the meeting Armen Grigoryan presented Armenia’s approaches to the unblocking of the region.

In a Q&A format, a wide range of issues, including the development processes of democratic institutions, Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and the fight against climate change were discussed.