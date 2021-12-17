Parliamentary committee considers nominating First Deputy Minister of Justice K. Grigoryan as next Ombudsman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament’s human rights and public affairs committee is considering the candidacy of the First Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan as the next Human Rights Defender of Armenia, as incumbent Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan’s term in office nears its end.

Ruling Civil Contract party MP Vladimir Vardanyan praised Grigoryan’s experience while introducing her at the committee. “We know Kristine Grigoryan’s principles in human rights protection. She has many years of serious professional experience especially in areas relating to the ombudsman’s functions,” he said.

Grigoryan is serving as Deputy Minister of Justice since 2019, being promoted to First Deputy Minister in 2021.