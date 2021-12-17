Armenian Security Council Secretary holds meeting with U.S. State Dept. official

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan had a meeting in the United States with Dereck J. Hogan, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the U.S. State Department.

Grigoryan’s office said in a readout that Hogan appreciated Armenia’s participation in the Summit for Democracy and highlighted the democratic achievements in Armenia.

In turn, Grigoryan thanked for the invitation to participate in the Summit for Democracy and affirmed Armenia’s determination for democratic reforms.

“Regional developments, prospects for establishing long-term peace and Armenia’s regional role were also discussed at the meeting,” Grigoryan’s office said.