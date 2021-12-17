US welcomes recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President – State Department
11:54, 17 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The United States supports the establishment of direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
“The United States welcomes recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev. We strongly support future direct engagement to bring peace to the region”, the Spokesperson said on Twitter.
