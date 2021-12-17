Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Azerbaijan uses frequency jamming to disrupt cellular communication in Artsakh

Azerbaijan uses frequency jamming to disrupt cellular communication in Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Citizens in Artsakh are experiencing disruptions of mobile connections.

The disruptions of the cellular communication are caused by frequency jamming from Azerbaijan, the Artsakh authorities said.

“We are taking measures to solve the issue through negotiations,” the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures said in a statement. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]