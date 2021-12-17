President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Investigative Committee Chairman

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan, the President’s Office reports.

Issues related to the development and expansion of various areas of cooperation, exchange of experience between the relevant structures of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as training and professional development of the personnel were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh Igor Grigoryan