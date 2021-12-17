Vahagn Gevorgyan appointed Chairman of the Water Committee
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahagn Gevorgyan has been appointed Chairman of the Water Committee of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the corresponding decision is published on e-gov.am website.
