LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 December:

The price of aluminum up by 2.50% to $2711.00, copper price up by 0.11% to $9505.00, lead price down by 0.24% to $2312.50, nickel price up by 1.03% to $19700.00, tin price up by 0.78% to $38800.00, zinc price up by 1.13% to $3395.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $69815.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.