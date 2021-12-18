Armenian government has political will to resolve Nagorno Karabakh conflict – says Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The United States is interested in the opportunity for stable cooperation and general unblocking in the region, the Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told the Voice of America addressing his December 15 meeting with the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C.

Grigoryan described the meeting as “productive.”

The Armenia-United States bilateral agenda was discussed, he said.

“Armenia’s democratization process is an important security factor. Armenia’s continuous democratization process has a very important role and significance in this agenda. We’ve discussed how we can continue our cooperation in this process. We’ve also discussed issues relating to the security environment in the region, as well as development of cooperation and the economy in the region,” Grigoryan said.

Addressing the Azerbaijani demands for a so-called “corridor”, Grigoryan dismissed these statements as “fake”.

“Armenia has never discussed any issue on a “corridor”. This is a fake subject, which doesn’t exist on the negotiations table, but exists outside of it, which impacts the negotiations process,” he said.

Speaking about the future status of Nagorno Karabakh, Grigoryan said that the Armenian government attaches importance to launching discussions over finding ways for a long-term solution to the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Asked whether or not a solution is possible under the current OSCE MG principles – which include territorial integrity and the right to self-determination and which in turn contradicted each other for more than two decades – the Armenian Security Council Secretary said a solution is possible if “political will exists”.

“We have this political will and we expect that Azerbaijan will have such political will so that a long-term solution is found.There’s been a lot of talk after the war as if the issue is resolved, but like I said, it’s recorded both by us and the international community that the conflict isn’t resolved. We must work in the direction of solving the issue," Grigoryan said.