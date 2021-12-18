Republican Party of Armenia re-elects Serzh Sargsyan as its president

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) re-elected Serzh Sargsyan as the party’s president.

The voting took place at the party’s congress where the Third President of Armenia received 523 votes in favor and only 2 against.

Members of the HHK Executive Body were also installed at the congress with the following composition: Tigran Abrahamyan, Armen Ashotyan, Karine Atchemyan, Karen Avagyan, Vahram Baghdasaryan, Margarit Yesayan, Artak Zakaryan, Ruben Tadevosyan, Mushegh Lalayan, Davit Harutyunyan, Hayk Mamijanyan, Taron Margaryan, Gagik Minasyan, Anna Mkrtchyan, Samvel Nikoyan, Eduard Sharmazanov and Galust Sahakyan.