COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 137 new cases, 11 deaths

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 137 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, raising the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 343,845, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

5932 tests were administered.

329 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 329,128.

11 patients died, bringing the death toll to 7914.

As of December 21, the number of active cases stood at 5309.