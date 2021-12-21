Muratsan University Hospital replenished with new equipment thanks to 100 mln AMD financial support from Karen Vardanyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. “Muratsan” University Hospital has been equipped with the modern medical equipment: mobile X-ray machine, neonatal therapeutic hypothermia and artificial respiratory devices, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), infant radiant warmer, electroencephalography monitoring system.

To enable the high level care and treatment of newborns in the pediatric intensive care unit of the hospital, benefactor Karen Vardanyan donated new 11 Japanese and European modern life-saving medical equipment.

The total budget of the program is 100 million drams.