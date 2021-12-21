IDBank issued another tranche of dollar bonds of 2021

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On December 21 of this year, IDBank, through a public offer, issued another tranche of nominal coupon bonds under the abbreviation AMANLBB2EER3.

The total amount of the nominal coupon bonds of the third issue of 2021 is USD 5 million. The bonds have a circulation period of 27 months, the annual interest rate is 4%, and the bonds will be paid quarterly.

The bonds will be placed from December 21, 2021 to March 18, 2022 inclusive. After the placement, the bonds will be listed in the "Armenian Stock Exchange" OJSC. The bonds will be quoted through the Marketmaker.

To get IDBank bonds it is necessary to fill in the form and present it to the Bank, then the bonds will immediately become visible in Idram&IDBank application. To view the bonds, it is necessary to enter the “Banking” section in Idram&IDBank application, choose the “Bonds” section where all necessary information about the bonds is presented: the abbreviation, quantity, nominal value, annual coupon interest rate, payout date and the date of redemption.

The Bank informs also that the funds attracted by means of nominal bonds are considered to be guaranteed bank deposits and are guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Armenia.

The Bond prospectus was registered by the CBA, resolution N1/392A of the Chairman of the CBA from July 23, 2021. The electronic version of the prospectus and the final terms of issue are available on the official website of the Bank.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA