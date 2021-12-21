Putin and Macron express satisfaction with the stabilization of the situation in the region

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Russian President informed.

During the exchange of views on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Presidents expressed satisfaction with the efforts made to stabilize the situation, establish a peaceful life, and restore economic and transport ties in the region. It was noted that Russia and France are working on these issues and intend to act synchronously in the future.

During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his birthday, and the leaders exchanged wishes on the eve of Christmas and New Year.