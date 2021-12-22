Junior Eurovision winner Malena arrives back in Yerevan to cheering crowds of fans

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Fans and family of 14-year-old Malena gathered at the Yerevan airport to welcome the singer back home after her victory at the 2021 Junior Eurovision in France.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

As the singer was exiting the arrivals hall at the Zvartnots International Airport on December 22, fans started cheering and singing her Qami Qami song which brought her the win.

Speaking to reporters, Malena said that the 2021 Junior Eurovision was her first performance on such a big stage.

“I dedicate my victory to Armenia, to my Armenians, I love you very much,” the 14-year-old singer said.

She added that she wants to become a “big artist”, promote Armenia around the world and become popular.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani singer’s congratulations after the performance – when Sona Azizova approached Malena and hugged her – Malena said that before that they didn’t even meet. She said she doesn’t have any bad feelings towards Azizova, because she is a “girl just like me”.

Meanwhile, the head of Team Armenia at Junior Eurovision Davit Tserunyan told reporters that they are already thinking about the details of the 2022 Junior Eurovision, since Armenia will host the show. “This is a huge work, we hope that many more countries will participate in the Junior Eurovision 2022,” he said.

“Prior to Malena’s performance, delegations from various countries were approaching us and telling us that they are sure that Malena will win, and that they are impatiently waiting when they will return to Armenia because they remember the Armenian hospitality,” Tserunyan said, referring to Armenia hosting the show in 2011.

Tserunyan said that the victory is very meaningful. “I think this is the beginning of victories, and with this we are starting a new path. We were excited and inspired to see how everyone back at home were closely following and cheering for Malena. It was as if our entire country was sitting next to us. This victory belongs to all of us,” he said.