President Sarkissian holds meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today at the presidential residence.

“The meeting addressed the current programs and priorities of the government, as well as the domestic and foreign challenges facing the country, and their overcoming,” the presidency said in a readout.








