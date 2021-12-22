Armen Grigoryan, Stanislav Zas discuss programs to be implemented during Armenia’s chairmanship at CSTO

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met today with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council reports.

The sides discussed the programs to be implemented during Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO. In this regard the sides attached priority to the joint activity of the CSTO member states in drafting a policy against terrorism, extremism, migration security, biosafety and drug trafficking.

The officials also discussed contributing to the ease of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijan, Tajik-Kazakh, Tajik-Afghan borders. Here the CSTO Secretary General emphasized the increase in probability of migrant flows by Afghanistan to the member states of the CSTO, calling this as a migration challenge.

Armen Grigoryan also presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, stating that it’s a key challenge for Armenia. In this context both sides attached importance to ensuring conditions for the quick launch of the Armenian-Azerbaijan border delimitation and demarcation process.