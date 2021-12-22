Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan faces no confidence vote, denies wrongdoing

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. A motion of no confidence is leveled against Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan from the City Council’s ruling My Step bloc.

Marutyan successfully ran for office with the My Step bloc in 2018. The alliance was led by the present-day ruling Civil Contract party of PM Nikol Pashinyan. Marutyan, who was a member of Civil Contract, left the party last year and since then distanced himself from the political team.

The My Step bloc claimed in presenting the no confidence motion that Marutyan doesn’t any longer represent them, that they have different political views and that he can no longer serve as mayor if he has distanced himself from the team, and also claimed that there are some “corruption manifestations” in the City Hall.

Marutyan, however, argued that while he indeed has political disagreements with his former teammates, he fulfilled the duties of the office of mayor duly and properly and hasn’t committed any wrongdoing.

In a speech before the vote began – which is essentially both a no confidence motion and a confirmation vote to install Marutyan’s deputy Hrachya Sargsyan as Mayor – Marutyan denied all accusations against him.

The results of the vote are expected shortly.