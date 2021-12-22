The price of Russian gas for Armenia in 2022 will remain unchanged - Mher Grigoryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The price of Russian gas will stay unchanged for Armenia in 2022 – 165 USD per 1000 cubic meters, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told the reporters.



''The price of Russian gas at the border in 2022 will stay unchanged. Of course, there are issues that need to be agreed. The first is the issue of the fifth power unit of Hrazdan TPP, and the second is the consideration of gas calories in the price calculation. Discussions on these issues are underway, but the gas tariff has been set and extended”, TASS reports Mher Grigoryan as saying.