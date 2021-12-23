COVID-19: Armenia to acquire 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia provided 1,2 billion drams for the purchase of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said that there has been quite a long and checking process for acquiring the Pfizer vaccine.

“All these processes have been completed. Today the government provided funds for the purchase of 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine. We also have promises for donation and expect that in addition to these 200,000 doses, we will get new batches as a donation”, the minister said.