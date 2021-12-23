Pashinyan to hold online press conference

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will hold a live online press conference on Facebook on December 24.

“Dear compatriots, tomorrow, on December 24, at 20:00, I will answer questions from the media and NGOs live on Facebook”, he said on Facebook, adding that the media outlets and NGOs can send their questions to [email protected] by 20:00 tonight.