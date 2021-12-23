One new postage stamp dedicated to the theme “100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On December 23rd, 2021, one postage stamp dedicated to the theme “100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China” has been put into circulation, HayPost said.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 390 AMD depicts the building in Shanghai where the first Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in 1921. The postage stamp also depicts the inscription “100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDING OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA” in Armenian and English languages as well as the logotype dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China.

Date of issue: December 23, 2021

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 24,0 x 40,0mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 50 000 pcs