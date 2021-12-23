FM Mirzoyan presents situation in Armenia’s eastern border to CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, the foreign ministry reports.

In this remarks the Armenian FM highlighted implementing the decisions adopted during the 2021 September session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and summing up the program on fulfilling the priority directions of the CSTO activity during Armenia’s chairmanship.

Stanislav Zas presented the provisions of the aforementioned program in details and assured that all the necessary efforts will be made by the CSTO secretariat and joint staff aimed at implementing them on time.

At the meeting minister Mirzoyan also presented the current situation on the eastern border of Armenia and highlighted the necessity of taking practical steps to raise the level of stability and security, in accordance with the 2021 November 26 trilateral statement.