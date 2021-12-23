Digital processes should have daily practical significance for people - Prime Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting today dedicated to Armenia's digital transformation agenda, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Opening the discussion, Prime Minister Pashinyan said, "We have quite a large digital agenda, but, unfortunately, we do not have the results we expect to have in pushing that agenda forward. Here we also have the issue of making decisions, and based on the results of the discussions, an idea has emerged to solve the issue of the agency promoting digitalization process. And there is a proposal to delegate this issue to the Central Bank, taking into account that the Central Bank and the banking system, so to speak, have an alive interest in this process. Particularly, when we study the experience and try to understand how the process took place in the countries that have serious success in this field, we come to the conclusion that it is very important that digital processes have a practical, vital significance for people and be applicable. On the other hand, we need to develop the processes so that people will inevitably work with digital platforms."

Afterwards, the Chairman of the Central Bank, Martin Galstyan, and the Deputy Chairman, Nerses Yeritsyan, submitted a proposal for the development of a digital society and economy for discussion. It was noted that it was developed on the basis of international best experience, challenges of technological transformation, current results of digitalization of the Republic of Armenia. It is based on the idea of ecosystem-based e-economy, and inclusive, secure digital transformation through digital solutions. It is proposed to implement measures in the directions of digital reform, data interoperability, development of management systems, mass use of electronic identification, cyber security, Internet business model, digital literacy, capacity building, e-commerce and services. The result is expected to be a simultaneous digital transformation of society, the economy, the government, and the formation of a common platform for national digital services. As a result, a simultaneous digital transformation of the society, the economy and the government and the formation of a common platform for national digital services are expected. It is envisaged to involve professional experts in the process, to introduce a system of evaluation indicators, which will measure the progress of the digital economy, its socio-economic impact. It is envisaged to involve professional experts in the process, and introduction of a system of evaluation indicators, which will measure the progress of the digital economy, its socio-economic impact.

An exchange of views took place on the topic. Issues related to the structure of the digital process management system, financing mechanisms, involvement of a professional team, raising public awareness were discussed, a number of proposals were presented.

Summing up the consultation, the Prime Minister noted that the most important priority of digital transformation should be the provision of mass application of electronic identification, interoperability of digital platforms and cyber security. Nikol Pashinyan instructed the persons in-charge to start the process of implementation of the proposal, taking into account the results of the discussion.