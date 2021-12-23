Constitutional Court declares demand for employee to be tested for COVID-19 at his own expense unconstitutional

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia recognized the part of the order of the Minister of Health of Armenia, according to which unvaccinated working citizens must take PCR tests for coronavirus at their own expense as unconstitutional, ARMENPRESS reports the decision of the Constitutional Court was announced by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan.

Armenian citizens, who are not vaccinated, were demanded to present PCR test result to the employer every week.