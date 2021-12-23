There are already candidates for Diaspora Affairs Commissioners in foreign countries – Sinanyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. No appointments of Diaspora Commissioners have been made in foreign countries so far, but there are already candidates, ARMENPRESS reports High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sianayan said in his annual press conference, referring to the recently adopted draft law on the establishment of the institution of Diaspora Affairs.

"We do not have commissioners appointed yet; we have candidates. At the moment we are in the planning stage of how to geographically divide the countries or territories in order to achieve our goal," Sinanyan said.

Referring to the goal, he noted that the commissioner's office is a small body, it is much smaller than a ministry, even if they ever reach the number of employees of the ministry - 90 or more, it will not be enough to cooperate with more than 7 million Diaspora fully, efficiently, on time, deeply.

“That number cannot ensure the opportunities we can ensure if we have representatives on the ground. Therefore, by having a commissioner in the community, we can provide presence on the ground, a person who will be involved in the Armenia-Diaspora partnership, who will be an influential person, acceptable to the majority of the community. There will be people who are ready to work, support us, strengthen the Armenia-Diaspora ties”, Sinanyan said.