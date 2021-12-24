COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports lowest daily death toll in 4 months

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 3 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll in 4 months, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The total death toll reached 7939.

135 new cases were confirmed, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 344,261.

407 patients recovered, raising the total recoveries to 329,983.

6236 tests were administered (total 2,522,916).

As of December 24 the number of active cases stood at 4843.