Informal meeting of CIS leaders to take place in St. Petersburg Dec 28

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS participating states will take place in St. Petersburg on December 28 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service reports.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.