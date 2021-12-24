Georgian parliament speaker Kakha Kuchava resigns

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Georgian parliament speaker Kakha Kuchava has resigned, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Chairman of the Georgian Dream Party Georgian dream party Irakli Kobakhidze informed.

“The party held a meeting of the political council today, where several important personnel issues were discussed. First of all, I would like to inform you that the Speaker of the Parliament Kakha Kuchava has decided to resign”, Kobakhidze said.

He said that the ruling party will nominate Shalva Papuashvili, the party's public relations secretary, as the new Speaker.