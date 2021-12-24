Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

PM Pashinyan participates in Rima Demirchyan's  requiem ceremony

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the requiem service for Rima Demirchyan, the wife of the National Hero of Armenia, state and political figure Karen Demirchyan, at St. Hovhannes Church in Kond district of Yerevan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.








