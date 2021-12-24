PM Pashinyan participates in Rima Demirchyan's requiem ceremony
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the requiem service for Rima Demirchyan, the wife of the National Hero of Armenia, state and political figure Karen Demirchyan, at St. Hovhannes Church in Kond district of Yerevan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12.24-21:35 Armenia expects normalization of relations from Armenian-Turkish talks, but the issue is difficult and sensitive – PM
- 12.24-21:00 We are interested in starting negotiations and concluding a peace treaty – Pashinyan
- 12.24-20:49 If Armenian cargo does not pass through Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani cargo will not pass through Armenia – Pashinyan
- 12.24-20:44 Pashinyan, Aliyev will have some kind of interaction during informal summit of the CIS countries
- 12.24-20:25 Pashinyan sees some kind of solution to the issue of unblocking the roads after the Brussels meeting
- 12.24-20:19 We continued to discuss issues on our agenda – Pashinyan about private conversation with Aliyev
- 12.24-18:54 Former Defense Minister Tonoyan will remain under arrest – Court declines lawyer’s appeal
- 12.24-18:51 PM Pashinyan participates in Rima Demirchyan's requiem ceremony
- 12.24-18:43 Sinopharm most popular Covid-19 vaccine in Armenia
- 12.24-18:32 Georgian parliament speaker Kakha Kuchava resigns
- 12.24-17:41 Only FlyOne Armenia applies for permission to carry out Yerevan-Istanbul charter flights
- 12.24-17:15 PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
- 12.24-16:30 Moscow describes EU-mediated meeting of Pashinyan and Aliyev as “development of trilateral agreements” of Sochi
- 12.24-16:23 Informal meeting of CIS leaders to take place in St. Petersburg Dec 28
- 12.24-14:49 Russian Foreign Ministry wishes “peace and patience” to Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 12.24-11:52 Nagorno Karabakh war has never been a religious war – Armenian President tells ArabNews
- 12.24-11:19 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports lowest daily death toll in 4 months
- 12.24-09:42 Government seeks to boost priority industrial sectors
- 12.24-09:35 European Stocks - 23-12-21
- 12.24-09:33 US stocks up - 23-12-21
- 12.24-09:31 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-12-21
- 12.24-09:30 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 23-12-21
- 12.24-09:29 Oil Prices Up - 23-12-21
- 12.23-21:20 There are already candidates for Diaspora Affairs Commissioners in foreign countries – Sinanyan
- 12.23-20:06 President of Artsakh discusses a number of issues with representatives of Hadrout region and community heads
16:17, 12.18.2021
Viewed 2166 times Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway: Armenia to spend $200 million on restoring 45km-section
13:09, 12.20.2021
Viewed 2022 times PHOTO: Turkish Interior Minister shakes hands and smiles with SULTAN MURAD commander who sent mercenaries to Karabakh
11:57, 12.18.2021
Viewed 1926 times Armenian government has political will to resolve Nagorno Karabakh conflict – says Security Council Secretary
19:08, 12.21.2021
Viewed 1502 times I hope we will return to negotiations - President Sarkissian gives interview to Asia Times
09:18, 12.21.2021
Viewed 1421 times Armenia to launch Center for Integration of Repatriates