Pashinyan sees some kind of solution to the issue of unblocking the roads after the Brussels meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side will never agree to provide a road to Azerbaijan without customs duty or inspections, ARMENPRESS reports Prime MIniste rof Armenia NIkol Pashinyan said in an online press conference, answering the question why it was impossible to reach some agreement on unblocking the roads, or did Azerbaijan bring forward other demandsand which are the red lines for Armenia.

“Before the Brussels meeting, I had already outlined the red lines for the Armenian side on my Facebook page, according to which we do not accept any corridor-related proposal, and what we talked and agreed over the railway in Brussels, was the summery of the Sochi talks and what we recorded there is that customs and border control will operate from both sides, which is acceptable for us, is acceptable for Azerbaijan and we agreed to launch the construction of the railway”, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM emphasized that the position of the Armenian side on the roads has remained unchanged.

“Both I and the Azerbaijani president tried to delve deeper into the issue, tried to understand what are our reasons for having such positions, because the publicly voiced positions are the tip of the iceberg, but there are other reasons and issues behind our positions. And when we delved into details, frankly speaking, I saw some opportunities for reaching agreements here as well, where our positions and the purely practical issues of Azerbaijan can find a solution. But we do not have any agreement on this, I just saw some opportunities after that meeting, we should try to use the opportunities to find a real compromise solution to this issue, which does not cross the red lines I have already mentioned over the roads”, Pashinyan concluded.