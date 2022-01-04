U.S. Secretary of State, Turkish FM address “process of normalization with Armenia”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed, among other issues, the process of normalization with Armenia.

Blinken and Cavusoglu “….. discussed issues related to the Horn of Africa, Turkey’s appointment of a Special Envoy to discuss the process of normalization with Armenia, and opportunities to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies to address areas of mutual concern,” the State Department said in a readout.