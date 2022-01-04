Serviceman arrested on suspicion of killing comrade

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman is under arrest on suspicion of killing his comrade at a military base in Vayots Dzor Province.

According to the Ministry of Defense – the victim of the alleged crime - Private Movses Tadevosyan – a 19-year-old conscripted serviceman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his military base in the morning of December 31, 2021. Private Tadevosyan died while being rushed to a hospital.

Authorities say they have reasons to believe that another serviceman of the same base is responsible for killing Private Tadevosyan. The suspect was taken into custody amid an investigation.