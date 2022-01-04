Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 90 new cases, 3 deaths

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. 90 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 345,126, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

4036 tests were administered (total 2,581,573).

203 people recovered from COVID-19, raising the number of recoveries to 332,201.

3 people died, bringing the death toll to 7986.

As of January 4, the number of active cases stood at 3429.