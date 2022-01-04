Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Georgia again rejects 3+3 format meeting

Georgia again rejects 3+3 format meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Georgia will again not participate in the 3+3 platform’s second meeting which is planned to be held in Turkey, Georgia’s Ambassador to Ankara George Janjgava told the Daily Sabah newspaper.

“Georgia will definitely not attend the 3+3 meeting,” Janjgava told Daily Sabah.

The first meeting of the 3+3 format – a regional cooperation platform brought forward after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war which was supposed to include Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran – was held in Russia in December 2021.

Georgia repeatedly refused to participate.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]