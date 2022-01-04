Two MPs of the faction “Civil Contract” submit letters of resignation

YEREVAN, 4 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Members of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, members of ''Civil Contract'' faction Sedrak Tevonyan and Sergey Movsisyan on January 4 submitted letters of resignation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the National Assembly.



According to the Armenian law, if after a week following the publication of the resignation the MPs take back their application, the President of the National Assembly makes a statement about that, if they don’t take back their application, then a protocol is made about the termination of their powers, which is signed and published by the President of the National Assembly. After the publication of the protocol, the resignation is considered approved.